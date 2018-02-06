

Mike Arsalides, CTV Barrie





Friends of Donna Zelek Walc are still trying to come to grips with her death.

The 73-year-old Collingwood woman was found dead inside her home on Trott Boulevard on October 4.

The court has imposed a publication ban. We cannot report what has been said so far in court about this case, but Walc's partner Richard Preston is charged with second degree murder.

Walc was a school vice principal in Etobicoke, before retiring to her quiet neighbourhood in Collingwood.

She planned on spending her golden years with family and friends, doing what she loved.

Neighbours say she was an active grandmother, who loved to run, play tennis, and mountain bike.

"She was out and about all the time, enjoying working in her garden," a neighbour told CTV News Barrie.

When Walc did not show up for tennis on the morning of October 4th last year, her friends knew something was wrong.

Her partner Richard Preston, 78, has been charged with second degree murder, and he has not yet entered plea.

Many of their friends refused to speak on camera today; they say they are still too shaken about the tragedy that has rocked their community.

Many of them told CTV News off-camera, that Preston was "not the nicest person to be around," and they say he was growing increasingly irritable in the last few years.

Preston was charged in late December, nearly three months after Walc's death. He has made two court appearances so far, and is scheduled for his next appearance later this month.

Walc's family wants her memory to live on, and this spring they're planning on building a special memorial along one of the trails overlooking the water, to remind everyone she loved that she's with them in spirit.