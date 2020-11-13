BARRIE, ONT. -- It's Friday the 13th. So what does that mean? Well, nothing really, unless you're superstitious.

Friday the 13th is typically associated with bad luck. The 13th of the month falls on a Friday at least once a year, with as many as three times annually.

It struck twice in 2020.

The last Friday the 13th was back in March.

That was the day Ontario's top health officials recommended the immediate suspension of large gatherings for the first time.

It was the day the so-called 'new normal' began.

It was also the day a Barrie man became the region's first COVID-19 case.

The man, in his 40s, had recently travelled to Germany and Spain before returning to Barrie and testing positive for the virus.

On Friday the 13th, eight months ago, students headed home for March Break, and schools across the province were closed.

Georgian College suspended all in-person classes and moved to its online model.

So are the fears surrounding Friday the 13th legit?

The phobia surrounding the number 13 dates back centuries and even has a name, triskaidekaphobia.

No matter what you believe or don't believe, at least there won't be another Friday the 13th until August 2021.