The massive Mega Millions jackpot in the U.S. has soared to a whopping $1-billion, that’s the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, and it continues to grow. Of course, the odds of winning the Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million.

On this side of the border, Lotto Max has its own record-breaking jackpot with an estimated $60-million jackpot plus 53 additional and separate chances to win Maxmillion prizes worth $1-million.

The odds of winning with Lotto Max are one in 28-million, sounds like a long-shot, but better than stateside. Plus, Canadian winnings are tax-free.

The draw for the $133-million prizes is Friday.