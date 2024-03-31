BARRIE
Barrie

    • Friday Harbour Resort hosts annual Easter celebrations

    Kids enjoying Easter festivities at Friday Harbour Resort, in Innisfil, Ont on Sunday March 30, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang) Kids enjoying Easter festivities at Friday Harbour Resort, in Innisfil, Ont on Sunday March 30, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang)
    Share

    Friday Harbour is hosting its annual Easter celebrations on Sunday.

    The Innsifil resort's Easter event offers various activities throughout the day, providing families with the opportunity to participate in activities like basket weaving and Easter egg decorating.

    • 11am to 5pm - Easter Eatery and Easter Sweetery, serving classic snacks and delicious treats.
    • 11am to 2pm - Kids Easter Basket Weaving at the Hop-To-It Activity Zone on the Promenade. 
    • 11am to 2pm - Kids Easter Egg Decorating at the Hop-To-It Activity Zone on the Promenade. 
    • 11am to 2pm - Kids Pop-Tart Peeps House Decorating at the Hop-To-It Activity Zone on the Promenade.
    • 3pm to 4pm - 7th Annual Egg Drop at the Hop-To-It Activity Zone on the Promenade. 

