Frequent hospital visits push child to give back to other kids

A young girl from Angus is proving a passion for helping others knows no age.

Young Reilly Edwards-McGuire has been holding lemonade fundraisers for the last few years to help other children in a time of need.

The 8-year-old has a bleeding disorder that requires extra caution to avoid injuries and annual trips, if not more, to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.

"The teams there just take such great care of her that after a few visits, she decided that she wanted to give back and asked if she could do a lemonade stand, so we've been doing it a few years now," Reilly's mom Cristina Edwards told CTV News.

On Saturday, little Reilly got the chance to give back that she's been asking for. Along with a lemonade stand, the family also held a garage sale to try to increase sales as much as possible.

Over the last few years, Reilly has raised over $2500.

"It's really important for me because whenever I go to Sick Kids because of my blood thing, I always see other kids on the level of the floor that I'm on that are really sick, and I want to help them with that," she said.

The fundraisers have become known throughout the Angus community, with many businesses stepping up to help, including No Frills donating all the lemonade and iced tea.

"It means so much to us," said mom Cristina. "We're very proud of her, and honestly, the community support makes you very humble at the same time. But it's always been her idea to do this, and we're just very proud of her and all that she's done."