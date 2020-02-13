TORONTO -- Teachers from Ontario's French system are holding a provincewide strike today, marking the first such job action since the board was established in 1997.

Public elementary and high school teachers will also be striking at select school boards today, including Simcoe County District, Bluewater, Penetanguishene Protestant, Trillium Lakes and York Region school boards.

Related stories: Every public school province-wide will close for one-day walkout

All four major student unions are taking part in job action and will hold a provincewide joint protest next Friday, February 21st.

Nearly 200-thousand teachers are represented by the four unions.