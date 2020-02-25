BARRIE -- The forecasted winter storm has forced the cancellation of a planned province-wide strike on Thursday for educators in the French system.

The union representing Ontario's French-language elementary and high school educators from both Catholic and public school boards announced the walkout was cancelled on Tuesday, citing the heavy snowfall could make for dangerous picketing conditions.

Related Article: Catholic teachers increase their requests on benefits, minister says

"The cancellation has nothing to do with bowing down to the demands of the government and the school boards," declared an Association of Franco-Ontarian Teachers (AEFO) representative.

The union has negotiations scheduled with the province on Friday and stated it is willing to carry talks into the weekend if necessary to reach a deal.

AEFO represents 12 French-language school boards and has about 12,000 members.