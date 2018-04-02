

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has now issued freezing rain, wind and winter storm warnings for a large part of central Ontario.

Meteorologists are tracking a Colorado low that will arrive in central Ontario on Tuesday night.

The weather agency originally predicted snowfall amounts that would reach 25 centimetres in some areas, but increased their estimates on Tuesday.

Areas under the winter storm warning could see 15 to 30 centimetres of snow. Strong wind gusts will likely cause low visibility. Freezing rain is also possible.

The winter storm warning has been issued for:

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

A freezing rain warning has also been issued for a large part of the region. It warns that snow and rain will transition to freezing rain overnight or early Tuesday night.

The freezing rain warning has been issued for:

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

A wind warning is also in effect for some areas. Environment Canada warns that gusts could reach 90 km/h on Wednesday.

The wind warning has been issued for:

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Caledon

A special weather statement is also in effect for most of central and southern Ontario. Areas in southern Simcoe County, Dufferin County, Grey County and York Region could see up to 30 millimetres of rain. Most of that rain will fall on Tuesday night.

Officials are preparing for the storm

Beginning at midnight, Huntsville crews will be on standby in preparation of the storm.

“We have 24-hour patrols going again and we're going to monitor the road conditions. As soon as necessary we'll send the crews out,” says Huntsville Fire Chief Steve Hernan.

Crews are on contract until the 15 of the month. Hernan is hopeful this will be the final big storm of the season.

“We traditionally get snow in April so we are expecting our last big snowfall of the year and we're kind of hoping that this week is going to bring it on and then we can get spring going.”