Freezing rain warnings cause widespread school bus cancellations

Environment Canada's icy forecast has caused school bus cancellations across parts of central Ontario on Wednesday.

All school buses and vans have been cancelled in Simcoe County, but schools will remain open for student learning.

Additionally, all school vehicles to schools in Muskoka and the City of Kawartha Lakes for Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) have been cancelled.

All buses have been cancelled in Dufferin County.

Environment Canada issued widespread freezing rain warnings across much of central Ontario.

Freezing rain is expected for Simcoe and Dufferin Counties, Muskoka and Grey Bruce.

The weather agency said that precipitation will begin as snow late morning, switching over to freezing rain by the afternoon.

Two to four hours of freezing rain will be possible before transitioning to light rain late afternoon.