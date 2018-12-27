

CTV Barrie





Freezing rain is expected for Thursday evening for several areas across the region.

Environment Canada says snow and ice pellets will quickly change to freezing rain in the following areas:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Police advise motorists to adjust your driving because these conditions may make roadways slippery.