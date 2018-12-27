Freezing rain is expected for Thursday evening for several areas across the region.

Environment Canada says snow and ice pellets will quickly change to freezing rain in the following areas:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
  • Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County
  • Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Police advise motorists to adjust your driving because these conditions may make roadways slippery.