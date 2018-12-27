Featured
Freezing rain warning issued across region
Freezing rain has left a glaze on a car's rearview mirror in this undated file photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 4:08PM EST
Freezing rain is expected for Thursday evening for several areas across the region.
Environment Canada says snow and ice pellets will quickly change to freezing rain in the following areas:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
Police advise motorists to adjust your driving because these conditions may make roadways slippery.