Freezing rain warning forecast for central Ontario

Don't put away the window scraper yet.

Freezing rain warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for most of our region.

Beginning tonight into Wednesday morning, the band of ice pellets or freezing rain could continue into the afternoon.

The national weather agency cautions that some areas could see a few hours of freezing rain, leading to isolated power outages and tree damage.

Areas under the freezing rain warning include Parry Sound, Rosseau, Killbear Park, Huntsville and Baysville.

In addition, a special weather statement has been issued for Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago, Port Carling, Port Severn, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

These areas are expected to have periods of freezing rain when the temperature drops overnight and into Wednesday morning.