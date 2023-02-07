Freezing rain warning for central Ontario

There's a freezing rain warning in effect for most of central Ontario.

Environment Canada expects to see freezing rain early this morning but it should end by noon.

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

The national weather agency cautions that roads, parking lots and walkways may become slippery.

Temperatures are expected to slowly rise above the freezing mark by late this morning ending the threat of freezing rain.