Featured
Freezing rain, snowfall warnings issued ahead of potential weekend ice storm
A tree branch can be seen covered in ice, following freezing rain in Barrie, Ont. on Dec. 29, 2015. (Adam Ward/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 12:53PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 13, 2018 6:35PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued warnings ahead of a potential ice storm this weekend.
The weather office says a low-pressure system moving across the U.S. will arrive in central and southern Ontario on Saturday.
The big concern Environment Canada has is that this system could produce more than 20 millimetres of ice accumulation.
“Ice accumulations of this magnitude combined with gusty northeast winds to 60 km/h may result in widespread power outages due to fallen tree limbs and power lines,” an Environment Canada statement says.
A freezing rain warning has been issued for:
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
- Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
A snowfall warning has also been issued for Barrie, Grey County, parts of Muskoka and the northern portion of Simcoe County.
Environment Canada says areas under the warning could see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow overnight into Saturday. Freezing rain could also be a problem for these areas.
The warning has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
A special weather statement warning of a messy mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is also in place for:
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
Environment Canada warns that flooding could become a problem by Sunday evening, as freezing rain transitions to rain.
The system is expected to move out of the region by Monday night.
Power outages expected
The City of Barrie says it is already expecting a messy weekend.
“It’s going to get nasty tomorrow do all your shopping tonight if you need medication if you need water, things like that go get it tonight. You may not want to be out tomorrow,” says Dave Friary, Barrie's director of roads.
Electrical utilities are concerned that a build-up of ice on hydro lines, combined with high winds might cause widespread power interruptions.
“In the event of that, we have a lot our crews on standby,” says Rachel Bertone, an Alectra spokesperson. “We can re- assign crews based the area that is heavily hit.”
If you’re an Alectra customers, you can click here for updated information on power outages, or here if you’re a Hydro One customer.