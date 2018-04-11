

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued warnings ahead of a potential ice storm this weekend.

The weather office says a low-pressure system moving across the U.S. will arrive in central and southern Ontario on Saturday.

The big concern Environment Canada has is that this system could produce more than 20 millimetres of ice accumulation.

“Ice accumulations of this magnitude combined with gusty northeast winds to 60 km/h may result in widespread power outages due to fallen tree limbs and power lines,” an Environment Canada statement says.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for:

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

A snowfall warning has also been issued for Barrie, Grey County, parts of Muskoka and the northern portion of Simcoe County.

Environment Canada says areas under the warning could see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow overnight into Saturday. Freezing rain could also be a problem for these areas.

The warning has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

A special weather statement warning of a messy mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is also in place for:

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Environment Canada warns that flooding could become a problem by Sunday evening, as freezing rain transitions to rain.

The system is expected to move out of the region by Monday night.

Power outages expected

The City of Barrie says it is already expecting a messy weekend.

“It’s going to get nasty tomorrow do all your shopping tonight if you need medication if you need water, things like that go get it tonight. You may not want to be out tomorrow,” says Dave Friary, Barrie's director of roads.

Electrical utilities are concerned that a build-up of ice on hydro lines, combined with high winds might cause widespread power interruptions.

“In the event of that, we have a lot our crews on standby,” says Rachel Bertone, an Alectra spokesperson. “We can re- assign crews based the area that is heavily hit.”

If you’re an Alectra customers, you can click here for updated information on power outages, or here if you’re a Hydro One customer.