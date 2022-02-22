Freezing rain risk shuts down school buses in parts of central Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southern and central Ontario.

School buses and other student transportation vehicles have been cancelled in the North Zone of Simcoe County. The communties include; Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene and Orillia.

Also, all buses are cancelled to Trillium Lakelands schools in Muskoka, Haliburton, and Kawartha Lakes.

The storm is expected to make its way through Dufferin County in the morning before moving north to Simcoe-Muskoka and persist for several hours before transitioning to rain.

Dufferin County could be hit with 20 millimetres of heavy rainfall during the afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, Parry Sound-Muskoka could see five to 10 millimetres of freezing rain.

Environment Canada is asking residents to be aware of branches or electrical wires breaking under the weight of ice which could cause utility outages.

The weather agency also warns that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. They ask that you take extra care when walking or driving in the affected area.