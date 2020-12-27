BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada cautions that parts of Simcoe County could get a quick hit of freezing rain on Sunday night.

The agency has issued a special weather statement for communities including Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, Midland, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, and Angus.

Roads may be slippery, and freezing rain warnings may be issued.

Areas further north are expected to see as much as 10 cm of snow by Monday morning.

Communities including Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, and Huntsville are blanketed by a winter weather travel advisory.