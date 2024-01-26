BARRIE
Barrie

    • Freezing rain possible in north central Ontario

    A special weather statement has been issued for the Muskoka region.

    Environment Canada warns freezing rain is possible in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Haliburton regions.

    As precipitation moves into the area this morning, there is a risk that some of it falls as freezing rain.

    Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

