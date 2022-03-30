Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow may cause hazardous road conditions

Environment Canada's icy forecast could create tricky driving conditions across parts of central Ontario Wednesday morning through to the afternoon.

Freezing rain is expected for Simcoe and Dufferin counties, Muskoka and Grey Bruce.

The weather agency said precipitation would begin as snow late morning and switch over to freezing rain by the afternoon.

Environment Canada warns motorists to take care on the roads with freezing rain and ice pellets, creating potentially hazardous, slick driving conditions.

Two to four hours of freezing rain are possible before the weather transitions to light rain by late afternoon.

Power outages are possible.

CTV Weather Specialist KC Colby said temperatures would reach a high of 2C and continue to climb for a daytime high of 12C on Thursday as spring-like weather showers the region.

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

Wednesday's weather caused widespread school bus cancellations.

All school buses and vans were cancelled in Simcoe County, but schools remained open for student learning.

Classes were cancelled for Heritage Christian Academy in Barrie.

Additionally, all school vehicles to schools in Muskoka and the City of Kawartha Lakes for Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) remained parked Wednesday.

And school buses across Dufferin County stayed off the roads.