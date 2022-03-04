Freezing rain expected in parts of Parry Sound – Muskoka

FILE PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes FILE PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico

Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver