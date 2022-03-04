Freezing rain expected in parts of Parry Sound – Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Parry Sound – Muskoka.
The areas in and around the Town of Parry Sound and Huntsville can expect freezing rain, beginning Saturday night and lasting into Sunday.
"A band of freezing rain is expected to move through the region Saturday night into Sunday as a strong low-pressure area approaches the region from Colorado," Environment Canada stated on its website.
"Freezing rain may persist for several hours before changing over to rain as milder air arrives on Sunday."
Environment Canada warns residents of potentially slippery conditions.
"Untreated surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada said.
"Consider changing travel plans accordingly as hazardous winter travelling conditions are possible."
Other areas impacted by the freezing rain are Baysville, Rosseau and Killbear Park.
