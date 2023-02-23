Freezing rain expected across the region

The snow may have ended, but the storm isn't over yet.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Innisfil and Dufferin regions.

The weather agency says freezing drizzle will cause icy and slippery conditions well into this afternoon in the following regions:

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

While Wednesday's heavy snowfall has tapered off, temperatures are still below the freezing mark and drizzle mixed with ice pellets is possible.

Freezing drizzle advisories are issued when drizzle falls in sub-zero temperatures and are expected to freeze on contact and create icy surfaces.