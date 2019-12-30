Freezing rain creates hazardous conditions across the region
BARRIE -- Freezing rain is making for an uneasy day for pedestrians and drivers across the region on Monday.
The inclement weather has resulted in several closures and prompted a warning from police to stay off the roads if possible.
Ice falling from hydro wires onto sidewalks and roadways is making travelling on foot extremely dangerous.
Roads are especially icy in areas north of Barrie. A freezing rain warning is in effect for much of cottage country.
Environment Canada says to expect "significant ice build-up" due to the freezing rain that is forecast to end by mid-day.
The weather agency states, "travel is not recommended. Road closures are likely" and that there will be possibly 20 millimetres of ice build-up when all is said and done. "Widespread power outages are possible."
"Be careful walking and driving," South Simcoe Police tweeted. "Two hands on the wheel, slow down and leave extra stopping distance."
If you have icy pictures to send us, email CTV Barrie.