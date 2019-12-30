BARRIE -- Freezing rain is making for an uneasy day for pedestrians and drivers across the region on Monday.

The inclement weather has resulted in several closures and prompted a warning from police to stay off the roads if possible.

Ice falling from hydro wires onto sidewalks and roadways is making travelling on foot extremely dangerous.

With inclement weather in the forecast that includes an extended period of freezing rain today & into tomorrow, #BarriePolice is strongly suggesting that the public reconsider any unnecessary travel plans. #CommittedToOurCommunity #SeeIceThinkTwice #SeeSnowGoSlow @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/mzq6oeegc7 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) December 29, 2019

Roads are especially icy in areas north of Barrie. A freezing rain warning is in effect for much of cottage country.

Environment Canada says to expect "significant ice build-up" due to the freezing rain that is forecast to end by mid-day.

The weather agency states, "travel is not recommended. Road closures are likely" and that there will be possibly 20 millimetres of ice build-up when all is said and done. "Widespread power outages are possible."

"Be careful walking and driving," South Simcoe Police tweeted. "Two hands on the wheel, slow down and leave extra stopping distance."

We cleared the ice and the Freezing Rain Warning has now ended! @environmentca says there will be gusty winds this afternoon. Be careful walking and driving. Two hands on the wheel, slow down and leave extra stopping distance. #besafe #yougotthis pic.twitter.com/Nmsmd3cCAF — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) December 30, 2019

If you have icy pictures to send us, email CTV Barrie.