Freezing rain and black ice could be a big problem today for much of central Ontario.

Environment Canada says rain will change to freezing rain as the mercury dances around the 0 C mark for most of the day.

Weather officials warn there could be several millimetres of freezing rain accumulation before this evening. They say the drive home from work will likely feature icy roads.

The threat of freezing rain already had impact on the morning commute. Several school buses were cancelled across central Ontario.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for:

Environment Canada says the most significant freezing rain is expected in Dufferin County, the Caledon area and places with higher terrain.

Freezing rain is forecast to transition back to rain overnight, as temperatures begin to rise.