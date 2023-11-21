BARRIE
Barrie

    • Freezing rain and/or snow expected across parts of Ontario

    Environment Canada has issued several weather advisories in central and northern Ontario. Tues., Nov. 21, 2023 (ENVIRONMENT CANADA) Environment Canada has issued several weather advisories in central and northern Ontario. Tues., Nov. 21, 2023 (ENVIRONMENT CANADA)

    Simcoe County might be in the clear. However, the rest of our region could be hit with ice rain and snow later today.

    Environment Canada has posted a Freezing Rain Warning for several counties, including:

    • For Grey and Bruce,
    • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
    • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
    • Dufferin and Innisfil,
    • Halton and Peel,
    • Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County
    • Hanover, Dundalk and southern Grey County

    In its warning, the national weather agency said to expect a brief period of freezing rain this afternoon.

    The hazard is 2 to 4 cm of ice build-up, especially over higher terrain.

    The advisory states, "Although freezing rain is expected to be brief and limited during the afternoon, an earlier onset could lead to great ice build-up."

    Additionally, surfaces, including highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots, may become slippery, and power outages could occur.

    Environment Canada has placed the rest of central and northern Ontario under a Weather Statement, indicating there could be snowfall amounts of 4 to 8 cm this evening into Wednesday.

    However, it also notes snow accumulations could be limited due to warm surface temperatures and could switch to rain during the overnight hours.

