BARRIE, ONT. -- Freezing rain and ice pellets move into southern Ontario Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory, suggesting motorists take it slow on the roads as driving conditions could be hazardous.

"Travel is expected to be difficult due to accumulating snow and possible freezing rain. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution," states the weather agency.

Provincial police advise reducing speed and planning extra time to get to your destination.

They also say to leave lots of space between your vehicle and other cars and never pass a working snowplow.

For Wednesday, Simcoe County can expect two to four centimetres of snowfall changing to rain by the afternoon with a high of 3C.

As the temperatures drop into the evening, the rain will turn back to snow, with another two centimetres forecast overnight.