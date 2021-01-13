BARRIE -- Environment Canada issued a freezing drizzle advisory for much of southern and central Ontario on Wednesday morning.

Patchy freezing drizzle is expected throughout the region, though the risk of freezing drizzle will slowly diminish throughout the morning.

The advisory has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Environment Canada warns the risk of freezing drizzle will return again tonight. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Because freezing drizzle can create thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice or ‘black ice,’ drivers should take extra care on the roads.