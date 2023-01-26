Free public CPR and AED training offered by St. John Ambulance and Rotary Club

St. John Ambulance and the Rotary Club of Barrie are partnering to offer free CPR courses at the Lampman Lane Community Centre to teach the public lifesaving techniques.

The courses will cover the basics of CPR and automated external defibrillation (AED) revival for heart attack victims on Feb. 25.

"We'd like people to register in advance, so we know how many seats we have left to offer," said Sandra Tedford at St. John Ambulance.

The partnership has trained people in these lifesaving techniques for a dozen years but had to take a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Experts say time is critical for people suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.

According to St. John Ambulance statistics, nearly 40,000 Canadians have a sudden cardiac arrest yearly. Four out of five cardiac arrests occur at home or in public places.

Tedford says while the course is not a certificate-based program, it does offer the essentials to help both cardiac sufferers, as well as assisting choking babies or toddlers.

Call 705-726-0991 or email to reserve your spot.