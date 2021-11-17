Free PCR testing to soon be offered at select pharmacies

Barrie, Ont. -

Select pharmacies across Ontario will soon offer COVID-19 testing for anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Ontario Pharmacists Association CEO Justin Bates calls the move a "shift in thinking" to target those with symptoms because of the "low positivity rate of asymptomatic testing" after offering the test to those not experiencing symptoms since September 2020.

"We also know that capacity continues to be a challenge," says Bates.

"When you look at, even in a school scenario where there may be a single case, but close contacts, the rest of the children in that school need to be tested," he explains.

Bates believes adding the service to pharmacies will increase access and time to get results back, calling it a complimentary service, not a replacement.

"We're not trying to take over or shutter any of the testing centres. This is going to add to, not take away," says Bates.

Simcoe Muskoka is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases daily, with the health unit reporting 76 new infections on Wednesday.

The additional testing at pharmacies is welcome news for staff at the RVH COVID-19 testing clinic.

Staff at the Barrie clinic can swab 1,000 individuals every day. Most recently, school-aged children with virus-like symptoms are lining up at the Sperling Drive centre.

Meanwhile, Bates says any concerns surrounding the potential to expose vulnerable people visiting pharmacies to the virus with the new program are debatable, as asymptomatic testing carries the same risk.

"We would acknowledge that some came back positive as results," he says of asymptomatic testing.

Bates further adds that "people visit retail establishments, and restaurants, and sporting events, who are vaccinated and in some cases unvaccinated, who may be asymptomatic or symptomatic, and that risk exists."

About 1,300 of the province's 4,700 pharmacies are currently being targetting to opt-in for the voluntary program.

Symptomatic testing will be appointment-based, and those pharmacies that do opt-in will be required to do their own assessments to ensure they can do the testing safely.

According to Bates, pharmacies that have taken part in the asymptomatic program over the past 20 months have followed "all the safety measures in IPAC protocols," which he says ensures proper ventilation, PPE, and other measures are in place, "to keep both customers and patients safe, as well as pharmacy teams."