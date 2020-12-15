BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka residents planning to travel internationally are no longer eligible for a free COVID-19 test.

The Ontario government said tests for outbound international travels would no longer be covered, adding the new measure would ensure taxpayer dollars are being used on key priorities.

The province said international travellers should consult the guidelines of the chosen airline and country of destination. The province said if a test is needed, travellers could book an appointment with a private facility, such as a travel clinic.

With files from The Canadian Press