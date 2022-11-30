Free clothing depot returns to Innisfil church

A free clothing depot in Innisfil returns in January to help those in need.

The depot, located inside the Innisfil Community Church, has been operating since 2009.

Anyone can donate clothes, shoes, bedding and linen through a chute attached to the church that's open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

"It's a tough time. It really is right now, and we have got a lot of new immigrants coming through," said Betty Attar, clothing depot coordinator.

"They usually come from warm countries and don't have anything for the cold weather here. A lot of people are struggling right now."

Volunteers sort through the donations and organize them for shop nights.

There's no screening process to shop - any Innisfil resident in need can attend; you have to prove your residency.

Residents wanting to register for the shopping nights can sign up online. They will be held every two weeks on Thursday nights.