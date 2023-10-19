Barrie

    • Free clinic helps boost health of homeless and their pets in Simcoe County

    The Community Veterinary Outreach program provides services to houseless and vulnerably housed individuals and their pets.

    "It's an opportunity for the pets to be vaccinated, get basic checkups, and care. We can provide pet food at those clinics. We'll have other services at the clinic also. We may have someone talking about harm reduction and provide naloxone kits. There may be someone there doing manicures," said Patty Lechten, a veterinarian with the Community Veterinary Outreach program.

    Individuals can be referred by various agencies within the community, including the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

    Officials said, for the most part, their pet is all they have.

    "Not all of our clients have connections with their family, unfortunately, so their pet often is their number one companion. That's who helps them feel safe. It can help reduce anxiety and depression. Also, the responsibility, they have reason to get up in the morning, and they have something to love and nurture," said Tina Corbett, a registered nurse with the CMHA in Barrie.

    Although this program has been around for 20 years already, it's new to Simcoe County, and veterinarians say there is a high demand for it in our area.

    "We've had multiple phone calls in the last month about emergency care that's needed. We've went to a couple of encampments over the last year to vaccinate pets that belong to houseless individuals. We may not always see them, but there's a lot of need," said Lechten.

    The CMHA said the program is crucial for some of its clients.

    "It comes down to, am I paying my rent this month, am I buying groceries, or am I receiving veterinary care for my loved one, my one little being? So, with the veterinary outreach program, clients are able to receive free veterinary care for their one and only," said Corbett.

    Although one clinic has already taken place, officials hope to host another sometime in the spring.

