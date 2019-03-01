

CTV Barrie





Ice crystals, known as frazil ice, have reached a critical state this winter in the Town of the Blue Mountains.

Frazil ice is formed when fast water flows through rapids in extremely cold weather.

Residents in Clarksburg worry about the dangers of flooding that occurs each year as the ice builds-up in the Beaver River.

Officials say if it continues, there is potential for the risk of contamination to drinking water. They say continued flooding could cause septic systems to malfunction, affecting the local wells.

The town spends approximately $60,000 per year dealing with the frazil ice issue, including bringing in excavators to break up the blockages, stopping the flooding.

Blue Mountains officials want the province to do an environmental assessment and make it clear who is ultimately responsible for the management of the river.