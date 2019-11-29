BARRIE -- A 62-year-old woman was duped into sending thousands of dollars to a fraudster in a scam that police say targets emotions.

The victim told police she got a call from a woman she believed to be her daughter claiming she had been in a car accident and needed bail money.

She said a man then got on the call saying he was a lawyer and scared her by saying that a child had died as a result of the crash. He convinced her to send money to a bank account.

The victim complied and soon felt something was up. She contacted her daughter shortly after and realized she had been scammed out of $6,000.

Officers warn that fraudsters are becoming more convincing with their scam efforts and prey on emotions, mainly targetting seniors.

They say in these cases, scammers will claim to be a relative, and may know names and even nicknames.

Police say to hang up if you receive a call such as these and to instead, call your relative to verify the situation.

They say it's important to report these scams to your local police or online.