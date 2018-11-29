

CTV Barrie





Provincial police continue to warn the public about falling for scams after two victims were duped in Parry Sound on Wednesday.

In the first instance, police say the victim was told he owed $6,000 to the Canadian Revenue Agency and was directed to purchase Google Play cards to pay it. He bought $750 worth of the cards at a local business and was about to purchase more at a second store when an employee notified the police about the suspicious activity.

Police intervened and stopped the scam.

On the same day, another victim in Parry Sound received a call from someone claiming to be investigating a bank employee. The victim was directed to buy $2,000 in Google Play cards and was told she would receive a $500 reward for assisting with the investigation. The woman purchased the cards and provided the card information to the suspect.

That investigation is still under investigation.