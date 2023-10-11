Fraud experts advise caution when buying currencies online: OPP
Experts say get-rich-quick schemes are exactly that: schemes.
Together, the Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are expressing caution for those investing on the internet during October's Cyber month.
With investment fraud losses totaling $305.4 million, this category represents the highest reported losses in 2022.
Typical investment frauds offer get-rich-quick opportunities and higher-than-normal returns. These frauds often result in investors losing most or all of their money.
The majority of the investment scam reports involve Canadians investing in cryptocurrency after seeing a deceptive advertisement online. Crypto investment frauds typically involve victims downloading a trading platform controlled by fraudsters. After investing and seeing their money grow in the trading account, victims often cannot withdraw any funds.
Variation: Romance and Investment Scams
Fraudsters are also targeting victims on dating or social media sites. They will develop a relationship with the victims and convince them to invest in a fraudulent crypto investment platform.
Common methods of solicitation used by fraudsters:
- Search engine optimization
- Compromised social media accounts
- Ads on the internet and social media
- Email or text message
- Direct phone calls from fraudulent crypto investment companies
Warning Signs & How to Protect Yourself
- Be careful when sending cryptocurrency; once the transaction is completed, it is unlikely to be reversed.
- Be wary of individuals met on dating sites or social media who attempt to educate and convince you to invest in cryptocurrency.
- Canadians need to do their research to ensure they are using reputable and compliant services.
- Proceeds of crime and anti-money laundering regimes around the world create regulatory frameworks that treat businesses dealing in cryptocurrencies as money service businesses.
- Before investing, ask for information on the investment. Research the team behind the offering and analyze the feasibility of the project.
- Some fraudsters will use the names of legitimate companies to lend credibility to the fraud and convince victims to send money. Verify email addresses, URLs, phone numbers and their physical address.
- Verify if the investment companies are registered with your Provincial Securities Regulator or the National Registration Search Tool
- If you receive a suspicious or odd investment-related message from a trusted friend, reach out to them through a different means of communication to confirm that it is them.
- Beware of fraudsters asking you to open and fund new crypto accounts; they will direct you to send it to wallets they control - don't do it.
- Question why someone is reaching out to you about an investment offer:
- Is this a conversation I would usually have with an unknown person?
- Does it make sense to invest in an opportunity based on the communication I had?
- Should I feel pressure or urgency when deciding to invest?
Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. If not a victim, report it to the CAFC anyway.
WATCH LIVE Two Canadians confirmed, third presumed dead, evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, adding that assisted departures of citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week. Joly said that an additional three Canadians remain missing, but would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Israel calls last week's devastating attack by Hamas its 9-11 moment. The secretive mastermind behind the assault, Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif, calls it Al Aqsa Flood.
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
Scientists extract a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the 'Mona Lisa' early in the 16th century.
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
What to know on the fifth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip. Here are some key takeaways from the war.
DEVELOPING Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as sealed-off territory faces imminent blackout
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
German sandal maker Birkenstock worth billions after U.S. initial public offering
LVMH-backed Birkenstock was set to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after the German luxury sandal maker notched a valuation of US$9.3 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP searching for armed man north of St. Stephen
New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.
-
Alternate location considered for Halifax Remembrance Day ceremony due to homeless encampment
The growing homeless issue in Halifax may be having an impact on this year's Remembrance Day ceremonies in Grand Parade.
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
Montreal
-
-
Montreal man desperate for news about cousin who went missing after Israel attacks
A Canadian family is worried about the safety of their relative, Tiferet Lapidot, who they believe was likely taken hostage during the Hamas attacks at a music festival in Israel last weekend.
-
Air Canada grounds pilot over 'unacceptable' social media posts about Israel-Gaza war
Air Canada said it has grounded a pilot over 'unacceptable' posts on social media.
Ottawa
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING Community groups meeting to talk about Lansdowne 2.0 after costs balloon
Community groups will be holding a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the future of Lansdowne Park.
-
Another day of rain in the city of Ottawa
The stretch of rain in the city of Ottawa is expected to end later this week. Ottawa has received more rain over the past six days than in September.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman appealing bank's decision to not reimburse her after scammers drain nearly $4K from her account
An Ontario woman has decided to appeal her bank’s decision to not reimburse her after scammers drained nearly $4,000 out of her bank account.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
-
Police searching for 2 men who reportedly broke into Toronto home wearing matching hats
Police are investigating after two men reportedly broke into a home and stole a number of items while donning bright orange reflective hats last week.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents rally, fear for family amid Israel-Gaza war
The ripple effects of the Israel-Gaza war are being felt in Waterloo Region.
-
Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall robbery
Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.
-
Woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas makes brief court appearance
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas will next appear in court on Friday, Oct. 20.
London
-
Driver caught going 78 km/h over the speed limit
An 18 year old from South Huron got his parents car impounded after being caught speeding, according to OPP.
-
Drugs and weapons seized during a routine traffic stop
A traffic stop near Highbury Avenue North and Huron Street resulted in a drugs and weapons seizure Tuesday afternoon.
-
London's Jewish community gathers to show support amid ongoing conflict
Nearly 400 people congregated at the London Jewish Community Centre Tuesday evening amid the ongoing conflict in Israel.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman appealing bank's decision to not reimburse her after scammers drain nearly $4K from her account
An Ontario woman has decided to appeal her bank’s decision to not reimburse her after scammers drained nearly $4,000 out of her bank account.
-
North Bay police take aim at shopping cart theft
Shopping cart theft has become a major issue in North Bay, the North Bay Police Service said Tuesday.
-
North Bay suspect poured a drink on victim, then came at police with a weapon
A 64-year-old suspect who got into an argument with a neighbour got into much bigger trouble when police arrived to investigate.
Windsor
-
Jewish community gathers in Windsor among ongoing conflict in Israel
The Windsor Jewish Federation held a gathering Tuesday night to pray and show support for those suffering in their homeland.
-
Sexual assault involving a youth leads to charges: OPP
According to OPP, officers responded to a disturbance in Belle River on Oct. 9 where they learned a youth, connected with a person online and agreed to meet in person.
-
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
Calgary
-
Alberta Energy Regulator stands in the way of orphan well clean up: report
A scathing report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy says the Alberta Energy Regulator has a culture of secrecy and confidentialities, which has hampered its ability to clean up inactive and orphaned wells.
-
Flames fans to head to the Saddledome for new NHL season
The Calgary Flames will be kicking off the new NHL season on Wednesday evening at home against the Winnipeg Jets.
-
What to know on the fifth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip. Here are some key takeaways from the war.
Saskatoon
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hears
A Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Saskatoon residents look to news of Israel-Gaza war in horror
People in Saskatoon are looking on at the scenes coming out of the Israel-Gaza war in horror.
-
Concerned Saskatoon parents call out province for half-baked school repairs
The Saskatchewan NDP wants the province to address roof issues at a Saskatoon school that have persisted for months.
Edmonton
-
Resident heard 'fighting, screaming, yelling' before police responded to west Edmonton building
Police officers taped off a west Edmonton building early Wednesday morning. A ground-level suite next to the building's front door had a shattered window.
-
NHL to host 2-day fan festival at Ice District for Heritage Classic
The NHL will host a two-day fan festival in downtown Edmonton's Ice District before the Oilers take on the Flames in the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Morning showers and a slight cooling trend
A lengthy band of showers/light rain stretches from the Peace Country SE toward Red Deer and Calgary.
Vancouver
-
2 women say they were threatened with murder and sexual assault following Israeli vigil in Vancouver
Two Metro Vancouver women say they were threatened by two men who were seen carrying Palestinian flags on Monday night.
-
B.C. to streamline accreditation process for foreign-trained professionals
The province pledges to begin rolling out new rules this month to make it easier for foreign-trained professionals to get credentialed in B.C.
-
RCMP say semi-truck driver crossed centre line in collision that killed Mission father
RCMP are still investigating a deadly head-on collision between two tractor trailers on Oct. 5 that killed a 41-year-old father of two from Mission.