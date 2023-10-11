Fraud experts advise caution when buying currencies online: OPP

Experts say get-rich-quick schemes are exactly that: schemes.

Together, the Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are expressing caution for those investing on the internet during October's Cyber month.

With investment fraud losses totaling $305.4 million, this category represents the highest reported losses in 2022.

Typical investment frauds offer get-rich-quick opportunities and higher-than-normal returns. These frauds often result in investors losing most or all of their money.

The majority of the investment scam reports involve Canadians investing in cryptocurrency after seeing a deceptive advertisement online. Crypto investment frauds typically involve victims downloading a trading platform controlled by fraudsters. After investing and seeing their money grow in the trading account, victims often cannot withdraw any funds.

Variation: Romance and Investment Scams

Fraudsters are also targeting victims on dating or social media sites. They will develop a relationship with the victims and convince them to invest in a fraudulent crypto investment platform.

Common methods of solicitation used by fraudsters:

Search engine optimization

Compromised social media accounts

Ads on the internet and social media

Email or text message

Direct phone calls from fraudulent crypto investment companies

Warning Signs & How to Protect Yourself

Be careful when sending cryptocurrency; once the transaction is completed, it is unlikely to be reversed. Be wary of individuals met on dating sites or social media who attempt to educate and convince you to invest in cryptocurrency. Canadians need to do their research to ensure they are using reputable and compliant services. Proceeds of crime and anti-money laundering regimes around the world create regulatory frameworks that treat businesses dealing in cryptocurrencies as money service businesses. Before investing, ask for information on the investment. Research the team behind the offering and analyze the feasibility of the project. Some fraudsters will use the names of legitimate companies to lend credibility to the fraud and convince victims to send money. Verify email addresses, URLs, phone numbers and their physical address. Verify if the investment companies are registered with your Provincial Securities Regulator or the National Registration Search Tool If you receive a suspicious or odd investment-related message from a trusted friend, reach out to them through a different means of communication to confirm that it is them. Beware of fraudsters asking you to open and fund new crypto accounts; they will direct you to send it to wallets they control - don't do it. Question why someone is reaching out to you about an investment offer:

Is this a conversation I would usually have with an unknown person?

Does it make sense to invest in an opportunity based on the communication I had?

Should I feel pressure or urgency when deciding to invest?

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. If not a victim, report it to the CAFC anyway.