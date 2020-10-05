BARRIE, ONT. -- Two women face charges in connection with an OPP fraud investigation in Huntsville.

Provincial police say the duo scammed a Howland Drive dealership by fraudulently purchasing a truck.

Police arrested a 39-year-old Toronto woman, and a 24-year-old Cambridge woman Friday as part of the investigation.

The two accused face charges of fraud over $5,000, forgery, personation with intent to obtain property and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police released both women from custody with a future court date.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551, 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.