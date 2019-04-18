

CTV Barrie





Dozens of people watched as the Canadian Coast Guard’s icebreaker Pierre Radisson cut its way into the Midland Harbour on Thursday.

The highly anticipated cutter’s arrival was filled with suspense after three other failed attempts by the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard to break through the substantially large ice ridges north of Hope Island.

Those who watched from the pier were not disappointed as the large vessel finally made a triumphant arrival.

Officials say it’s been five years since they had this much trouble cutting through the ice on Georgian Bay.