Fourth suspect arrested for squad-car smashing after Raptors championship win
One of two police cruisers Toronto Police say was vandalized after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to clinch the NBA championship.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11:18AM EDT
Toronto police say a fourth suspect has been arrested after allegedly damaging a police car after the Raptors' championship victory.
They say shortly after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors just before midnight on June 13, a group of eight males allegedly jumped on two cruisers and smashed them.
Videos posted to social media show the group jumping up and down on the vehicles.
Police say a the fourth suspect, a youth, surrendered to police and was charged with one count of mischief under $5,000.
The youth is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.
Police are urging the remaining suspects to consult a lawyer and turn themselves in.