

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a fourth suspect has been arrested after allegedly damaging a police car after the Raptors' championship victory.

They say shortly after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors just before midnight on June 13, a group of eight males allegedly jumped on two cruisers and smashed them.

Videos posted to social media show the group jumping up and down on the vehicles.

Police say a the fourth suspect, a youth, surrendered to police and was charged with one count of mischief under $5,000.

The youth is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.

Police are urging the remaining suspects to consult a lawyer and turn themselves in.