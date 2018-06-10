

CTV Barrie





A warrant has been issued for a fourth suspect wanted in connection with last week’s shooting outside of a Barrie apartment building.

Jesse Breese, 21, of Barrie is wanted by investigators for attempted murder. Barrie police say Breese should be considered armed and dangerous.

Breese is described as being 6’, with a thin build, brown hair, green eyes and a full beard. He is likely wearing black rimmed glasses.

Three people have already been arrested in connection with the June 3 shooting at an apartment on Edgehill Drive. One of those suspects, a 23-year-old man, was arrested after a brief manhunt in Bradford on Thursday.

Heavily-armed officers searched for the man. As a result, hold and secure orders were issued at three schools in the town.

Anyone with information about Breese is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.