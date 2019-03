CTV Barrie





There are more calls to help police officers struggling with mental health issues after another OPP officer took his own life this week.

Ottawa-area Const. Roch Durivage is the fourth member of the Ontario Provincial Police to commit suicide in the last nine months.

Police advocates say it’s a crisis in law enforcement that needs to be addressed.

The President of the OPP Association, Rob Jamieson, promised a comprehensive mental health plan to be released in the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately, this comprehensive review is going to take some time,” he says. “And in the meantime, things are happening, we are putting more supports in place, and we want people to reach out.”

According to OPP records, 24 active OPP members and nine retired members have died by suicide in the past 30 years.

- With files from CTV Toronto