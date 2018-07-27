

Fourteen people had to be rescued after a canoe capsized on Lake Simcoe, during a summer camp, on Thursday.

Emergency crews arrived within minutes, rescuing the boaters, during the stormy weather. All fourteen people were wearing life jackets, and nobody was taken to hospital.

“I would say they’re very lucky because Lake Simcoe, especially, gets very violent,” says Constable Andrew MacDonald with the OPP Marine Unit.

“A couple of them were shivering pretty good, but I think once they got on shore, they seemed to be okay,” says District Chief Bob Byers with the Ramara Fire Department.

But the camp’s Director says this was not an emergency situation.

“It was an unnecessary reason to call 911,” Stu Saunders told CTV News on Friday.

Unlike back in early May, when several canoes overturned, sending eleven people into the frigid water. Some were taken to hospital with mild hypothermia.

“Two guys in their boat called 911 because they saw kids in the water. Kids are in the water all the time. It’s part of canoeing. Canoes tip over all the time. Yesterday was different than May. May was a cold day. May was a different thing,” says Saunders.



Still, police are warning anyone venturing out to respect how quickly conditions change on Lake Simcoe.



“If you do see a weather bulletin, make sure you don’t go out on the water,” says MacDonald. “It’s as simple as that. Think of it two or three hours beforehand.”



Police say that since that incident in May the camp has implemented new protocols when out on the water. Saunders says the teens and staff followed those rules by the book, and nobody was hurt.

