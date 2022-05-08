Four youths arrested in connection with stabbing of Barrie teen

Police investigate an alleged stabbing in the area of Johnson Street near Imperial Towers in Barrie, Ont. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Police investigate an alleged stabbing in the area of Johnson Street near Imperial Towers in Barrie, Ont. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver