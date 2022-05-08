Four youths arrested in connection with stabbing of Barrie teen

Four males are accused of stabbing a teenager in Barrie last weekend.

On Saturday, April 30, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the Johnson Street area near the Imperial Towers building in the city's north end.

The victim was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

According to Barrie police, three 16-year-old males and one 17-year-old male are accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.