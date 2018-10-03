

CTV Barrie





The OSPCA is looking for the person they say is responsible after four white rats found dead in a medium-sized cage in Severn Township.

The animals were found by a resident on Sunday, September 30th just of a private Canadian Pacific Railway trail.

The rats were inside a cage at the corner of Anderson Line and Southorn Road.

There were blankets and towels inside the cage, but the rats were dead.

A spokesperson for the OSPCA says some decomposition had started occurring and investigators are working to determine how long the rats were there.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious and anyone with information is asked to contact the OSPCA at 310-SPCA (7722).