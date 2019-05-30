

CTV Barrie





A police investigation into a suspicious vehicle early Wednesday morning in Midland resulted in the arrests of four teens.

Police say the four males, who range in ages from 15 to 19, face several weapons-related offences, including possession of an illegal firearm.

Three of the teens were arrested at the scene while officers say a fourth fled on foot. The canine unit and OPP helicopter were used to track down the suspect who was found later that morning in Penetanguishene.

All four are being held for a bail hearing in Barrie.