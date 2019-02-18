

CTV Barrie





Four teenagers are under arrest and facing several serious charges after police say the group attempted a home invasion in Mono on Sunday.

According to police, an 18-year-old New Tecumseth man and three 17-year-old boys tried to break into a house just after 4 a.m. on Highway 10.

Several police officers responded and caught the teens fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Police say they had an imitation firearm along with disguises.

They are facing several charges including robbery with a firearm and breaking and entering.

Three of the accused were released on a promise to appear in court. One teen remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Dufferin OPP is asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.