BARRIE, ONT. -- Four Simcoe County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says.

According to the health unit, three senior men and a senior woman passed away, raising the total number of virus-related deaths to 230.

Public health also logged 75 positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday, bringing the weekly total so far to 186.

There are 1,381 active cases, including 38 hospitalizations.

The region has had a total of 10,773 cases, with 8,680 recoveries.

The UK B.1.1.7 variant continues to be the main COVID-19 strain impacting local infection rates. The health unit reports 2,874 B.1.1.7 infections to date. Additionally, 49 cases tested positive for the P.1 variant, originally from Brazil, and 13 cases tested positive for the B.1.351 variant, originally from South Africa. Nearly 700 cases require further testing after screening positive for a variant of concern.

As more residents become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, clinics continue to operate across the region.

Currently, anyone 55+ can book an appointment to be vaccinated, along with those in the high-risk health condition category, licensed child care workers, and some special education workers.

A complete list of residents who qualify for the vaccine is available here.

Public health reports just over 33 per cent of residents have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to date.

Meanwhile, Ontario says it's on track to administer first COVID-19 vaccine doses to 65 per cent of adults in the province by the end of May.

The government announced that as of May. 6, people 50+, those with high-risk health conditions, and Group 1 workers who cannot work from home would be eligible to book their shots across Ontario.

With files from The Canadian Press