BARRIE -- Several people had to be taken to a Midland hospital after police say they were sprayed with a noxious substance believed to be similar to bear spray.

According to police, officers responded to a Frederick Street residence in Midland just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, where they found four people who had been sprayed with the substance.

Police searched an upper floor apartment where a 20-year-old Midland man was arrested and now faces several charges, including assault with a weapon.

The victims were taken to Georgian Bay General, where they were decontaminated and released.

The accused has also been released and is scheduled to appear before a Midland Court on March 18.