Advertisement
Four people treated after being sprayed with a noxious substance, police say
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
BARRIE -- Several people had to be taken to a Midland hospital after police say they were sprayed with a noxious substance believed to be similar to bear spray.
According to police, officers responded to a Frederick Street residence in Midland just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, where they found four people who had been sprayed with the substance.
Police searched an upper floor apartment where a 20-year-old Midland man was arrested and now faces several charges, including assault with a weapon.
The victims were taken to Georgian Bay General, where they were decontaminated and released.
The accused has also been released and is scheduled to appear before a Midland Court on March 18.