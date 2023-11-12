Four people injured, two critically following late-night crash in Innisfil

Multiple people remain in hospital after a collision in Innisfil Saturday night.

Police and emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash at around 8 p.m. on Lockhart Road and 20th Sideroad.

Police say an eastbound vehicle collided with a vehicle travelling south on 20th Sideroad at the intersection.

The two occupants inside the eastbound vehicle were critically injured and taken to a Toronto area trauma centre.

A man and a woman in the second vehicle each suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

South Simcoe Police are asking any witnesses or those with footage to contact them.