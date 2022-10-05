Four people, including minor, charged after police seize loaded gun, drugs in Georgina: YRP

Police display a gun allegedly seized during a search in Georgina, Ont., on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2022 (Handout) Police display a gun allegedly seized during a search in Georgina, Ont., on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2022 (Handout)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver