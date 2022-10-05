Four people, including minor, charged after police seize loaded gun, drugs in Georgina: YRP

Four people, including a minor, face drugs and weapons-related charges after officers noticed the group "acting suspiciously" in a parking lot in Georgina.

Police say the four individuals were arrested last week after officers determined they were trafficking drugs in the area of Metro Road and Simcoe Avenue.

The officers searched the group and a vehicle and allegedly found a loaded handgun, a loaded magazine with 15 rounds and 15 loose rounds of ammunition, suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, Dilaudid tablets, Percocets, hydromorphone tablets, and $2,000 cash.

Police laid 18 charges in total against a 28-year-old Bolton man, a 34-year-old Georgina woman, a 31-year-old man of no fixed address, and a 17-year-old Toronto youth.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the criminal division with York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

"Investigators would like to warn residents of the presence of purple, red and rainbow-coloured fentanyl being distributed in Georgina," police noted in a release.

"Residents are reminded that if fentanyl is mistaken for another less-potent opioid like morphine, heroin or oxycodone, overdoses can easily occur. Depending on how it’s administered, the user may not notice the difference until it’s too late."