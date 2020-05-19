BARRIE -- Four people have been charged after a lengthy police investigation into drug trafficking in Caledon.

Police say they searched three homes, two in Caledon and one in Brampton, and seized nearly half-a-million-dollars in cash.

Ontario Provincial Police officers from several detachments, including Caledon, Collingwood, Huronia West and Muskoka, helped in the investigation.

On Friday, officers claim to have seized two vehicles, drugs and drug paraphernalia, along with several other items.

Two women from Brampton and a man and woman from Caledon are facing numerous drug-related charges.