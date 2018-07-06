Featured
Four people facing charges in drug investigation in Innisfil
Officers seized a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition in a drug investigation in Innisfil. (Submitted photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 5:29PM EDT
Four people are facing drug and weapons related charges after police searched a property in Innisfil.
South Simcoe Police say officers executed a search warrant at 5 a.m. Thursday at a rural property in south Innisfil.
The Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of tactical teams and York Regional Police Service K-9, searched a residence and outbuildings on the property.
Officers seized a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition and bulk quantities of drugs including crack cocaine and heroin.
Police arrested a 25-year-old Brampton man, a 24-year-old Mississauga woman, a 47-year-old Innisfil man and a 48-year-old Innisfil man.
The four accused are jointly charged with drug and firearm-related charges.
They appeared in bail court on Friday.