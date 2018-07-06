

CTV Barrie





Four people are facing drug and weapons related charges after police searched a property in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say officers executed a search warrant at 5 a.m. Thursday at a rural property in south Innisfil.

The Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of tactical teams and York Regional Police Service K-9, searched a residence and outbuildings on the property.

Officers seized a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition and bulk quantities of drugs including crack cocaine and heroin.

Police arrested a 25-year-old Brampton man, a 24-year-old Mississauga woman, a 47-year-old Innisfil man and a 48-year-old Innisfil man.

The four accused are jointly charged with drug and firearm-related charges.

They appeared in bail court on Friday.