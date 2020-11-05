Advertisement
Four people escape serious injury in Innisfil crash
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 7:07PM EST
Simcoe County Paramedics attend a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil on Thurs., Nov. 5, 2020 (Dave Erskine/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Four people were lucky to escape serious injury in a collision between a pickup truck and SUV Thursday afternoon in Innisfil.
Simcoe County Paramedics arrived to find the truck flipped onto its side in the ditch at the 4th Line and 10th Sideroad intersection.
Paramedics say all four people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.